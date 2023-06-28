The anger of Gianmarco Fenzi’s parents, who only found out about their son’s death through social networks

There are still many shadows about the death of Gianmarco Fenzi, the young Italian of only 29 years old, who recently lost his life in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands. The parents complain that they were completely ignored by the authorities and only found out about their son’s disappearance through social media.

I had only 29 years old Gianmarco Fenzi, a young Italian who had moved to Spain for years and who met his death right there.

Leaving from Livorno a few years ago with his father, he had first settled in Minorca. There the two had opened a typical Tuscan restaurant, which they managed together for 5 years.

Subsequently the father had returned to Italy and he, who by now had found his dimension on the Canary Islandshad moved to Tenerife to continue living and working away from home.

A few days ago, his body was found lifeless on Petro Culon beachone of the most frequented by tourists and locals.

This, however, is All what is currently known.

So arises the parental anger of the boy, who even learned of his death only through social media and not because they were warned by the local authorities.

The anger of Gianmarco Fenzi’s parents

Gianmarco with his father Carlo

The Spanish authorities have ordered an autopsy on the body of Gianmarco Fenzi, but at the moment no details have been released on his death, nor on his discovery.

In fact, it is not clear whether the body was found during the day or at night, nor the exact point where it was, nor even the day.

Anger arises from the parents of the boy, who interviewed by The Tyrrhenian Seathey had their say terrifying experience.

When I learned of his death, and I didn’t hear it from the Farnesina or from the Canarian security forces, I called the consulate. They looked up his name and told me they didn’t know anything, but then they inquired and explained that it was true. So I called the police, saying I was his father, and they told me that they had done the autopsy, but without going into the details of the cause of death.

The man is then flew to Tenerifeto see more clearly and to complete all the necessary procedures for the return of the body to the homeland.