The two clubs fight for more than one goal, so prices immediately go up

In the market, as we know, many paths end up crossing each other. But it is singular, indeed more, what is happening between Inter and Milan, in strict alphabetical order. Where Inter is, Milan looks out. And viceversa. It almost seems like that

the two companies are animated by a mad desire to compete: they almost give the impression of saying from a distance “let’s see who wins in the end”. A case? The wake of a relationship that has become a bit turbulent due to the stadium issue? Maybe. Thinking badly, someone said, makes you sin but maybe you guess right. The fact is that there is a lot of traffic in the city and this continuous overtaking and overtaking takes effect. The effect that, for example, Marcus Thuram’s arrival at the Inter headquarters must have had at the Rossoneri. Because it’s no mystery that the Rossoneri liked the player very much, even – it is said – certain that they had closed the deal, before being mocked on the woolen wire. Was it really like that? Difficult to say, even if Simone Inzaghi seems to have entered the scene directly, with a very convincing phone call. Perhaps a reaction to the first and very well-founded rumours, which followed the sale of Tonali to Newcastle. With that money, a lot of money, Milan would have thought of going to two very, very particular names. Su Frattesi, who has officially entered the Inter orbit for some time. And even on Lukaku, the center forward of the Nerazzurri Scudetto, the man on whom Marotta built – between transfer and return to base – a masterpiece. The fact is that Milan really and heavily tried, unleashing – and this is an understatement – the disappointment of their cousins. But, as we said it will be a coincidence, the destinies of Inter and Milan have continued to cross continuously. See also Barcelona's accounts to register Ferran Torres

Also Loftus-Cheek. identified by Milan as a linchpin in midfield, in recent months he had instead been approached by Inter. Perhaps as a counterpart to Onana, in Chelsea’s sights before changing course and heading to Manchester. Now of course one wonders: beyond the malignancies, on some small revenge to be taken, does all this activism on the same players end up being a good thing or a bad thing? The risk, in these cases, is first of all to make the sellers happy. But on the other hand it is there to guarantee the two clubs’ desire to do something, which competes on top-level players. In short, a positive activism. Which could one day expand and even affect the prized piece of this summer’s market. Because, from Juve but also to Inter and Milan, many are there, at the window, to understand if and how to launch the decisive attack on Milinkovic Savic. And, in this case, there would be no reason to suspect the desire of the two companies to challenge each other again. Because, in this case, the directors of the operation could even be, or simply, the two coaches. Who were lucky enough to train him and know him well. Pioli welcomed him as a twenty-year-old to Lazio and after just five days entrusted him with a starting shirt. Inzaghi has enhanced it and brought it to the highest levels. Are you saying it won’t happen this time? That there won’t be another tug of war? Maybe so, but also in the market, never say never… See also Juve, the real Vlahovic is back: great double from the Serbian and three of a kind from Salernitana

