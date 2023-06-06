Football player Rodrigo Cuba and the finalist of Miss Peru 2023, Gianella Rázuri, were captured by the cameras of “Magaly TV: the firm” at a party in Barranco, where they were seen in attitudes of confidence. In addition, the ‘magpies’ followed the couple to an apartment. Gianella decided not to testify for the reporters of the atv program, and came to deny that there is a relationship with the ‘Cat’. However, hours after the issuance of the ampaythe finalist of the national beauty pageant decided to share a thoughtful message through her official Instagram page.

What was the message that Gianella Rázuri shared after the ampay with Rodrigo Cuba?

Through Instagram, Gianella Rázuri posted a video with a phrase just hours after the ampay presented by Magaly Medina.

“Worry about your conscience, more than your reputation. Your conscience is what you are. Your reputation is what others think of you. And what they think of you is not your problem.”it reads.

Gianella Rázuri continues to maintain her silence after the ampay. Photo: Capture Instagram / Gianella Razuri.

What did Gianella Rázuri say about a relationship with Rodrigo Cuba?

the chambers of Magaly Medina They followed the model the day after the party in which she was caught with “Gato” Cuba. Her sore throat prevented her from making a statement; However, she did decide to point out that the soccer player is her friend, that they do not have a relationship and that there is no possibility of having it.

For her part, Magaly Medina maintained that Rodrigo Cuba “does not know how to process pain” after his notorious separation from Melissa Paredes and Alexandra Venturo.

