Despite the rumors about the arrival of GTA 6, Rockstar Games continues to update its goose that lays golden eggs, GTA Online. Just today he released the trailer Of GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenariesarriving June 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Let’s see the video:

“Join the expert pilot and mercenary Charlie Reed lead a new team, the Los Santos Angels, in a series of dangerous missions to disarm and thwart the ruthless forces of Merryweather Security, while making money together with your friends.

Rock stars also promised the arrival of other news this week, which will explain the other content added by the expansion.

As previously announced, GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries will focus on combat, especially aerial combat. In the official statement we can read: “With the help of Charlie, the Mammoth Avenger will become an upgraded air command center with a new operations terminal and weapon system improvements. Plus, you’ll embark on new adventures transporting valuable contraband ashore and have the opportunity to free cash and goods from lucrative walking targets that will show up spontaneously.”