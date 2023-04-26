Gianella Neyra was invited to the program “Send whoever is in charge”, along with Milene Vasquez and Rodrigo Sanchez Patinoprotagonists of the new Peruvian film “Single, married, widowed and divorced“. The actors participated in the sequence ‘At 40, I never or recontrasí’, in which the host of the program also participated, Maria Pia Copello. In this segment, the participants honestly answered what they did during their youth and what they do now, at over 40 years of age. What did the host and one of the guests reveal about their couple life?

Gianella Neyra and María Pía Copello confessed that they “sleep” to avoid “encounters” with their respective partners?

When María Pía Copello asked the participants if they “sleep” to avoid any “encounters” with their partners, both Milene Vásquez and Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño denied it. The latter stated that, on the contrary, “it is better to take advantage when the children are not at home.” On the other hand, Gianella Neyra and María Pía Copello put “Recontrasí” on their poster, although they did not provide further details.

Another of the confessions of the actors is that they were waiting for the ‘slow’ to plate with their partners. Gianella Neira He said that it is nice to have a romantic space with your partner. For her part, Rodrigo Sanchez Patino He pointed out that he preferred to wait for a sauce to tell his partner “now it’s going to be our turn, we’re going to get married soon.” Likewise, he added that this musical genre makes him more active and, to prove it, María Pía invited him to dance.

Why didn’t Gianella Neyra and Cristian Riveros get married despite having an 8-year engagement?

The host stated that, currently, it is not in her plans to marry civilly or religiously, since both are focused on their television careers. “For now we do not have any plans, we are focused on our job as always. At home, we are very happy and calm, so we are fine, ”said the actress in an interview with The Republic. In addition, she added that when they decide to take a step forward and marry Cristian Riveros, they will make it public.

