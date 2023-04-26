Giulia De Lellis replies to the attacks of the haters: “You are beasts”

Giulia De Lellis replies to the attacks received by haters on social media after showing a video in which she showed a facial treatment to hide the imperfections of her skin.

In fact, the influencer has never hidden his problems with acne: in a video posted on his profile Instagram, the former suitor of Men and womenshe showed herself soap and water to then be made up by a make-up artist.

A video that has been commented on by numerous followers, including several haters who have criticized Giulia De Lellis for the imperfections of her skin.

“I read comments that petrified me” the influencer then wrote in a place published in the stories of his Instagram profile.

“I’m doing a facial, you see my skin is so tired because so many needles pierce it creating micro wounds. I’m trying to remove old acne scars from a reproductive disease. I’ve said it many times, but apparently some don’t know it or maybe they don’t want to understand or prefer to rage” added Giulia De Lellis.

“These people don’t know what kindness is, maybe it’s not at home in your area and I understand this, but inform yourself before you speak like beasts. If I had hidden my skin problems (and I could have) I wouldn’t have been at peace with myself and I wouldn’t have my line of products today that has allowed me to understand what is needed for healthy skin and for more unfortunate ones”.

The influencer then concludes: “Reflect … I sleep peacefully, but there are people who struggle more and because of people like you they don’t even leave the house”.