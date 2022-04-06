The social, economic and political situation that Peru is experiencing has not been unrelated to the personalities of the national show business, who have used their social networks to share their opinions with their thousands of followers. This was the case for Gian Piero Diazwho through his Instagram account harshly criticized the relevant authorities.

As it is recalled, this Tuesday, April 5, President Pedro Castillo ordered mandatory social tenure in Lima and Callao because, according to government sources, there were looting plans throughout the capital. This was not overlooked by the former driver of “This is war”, who left a heartfelt message lamenting the events of the last few hours.

YOU CAN SEE: Juliana Oxenford asks not to blame Pedro Castillo voters: “We defend Peru”

Gian Piero Díaz and his forceful message to the authorities

The extensive statement by Gian Piero Díaz mainly addressed citizens who were unable to work this Tuesday, April 5, due to the prohibition of free transit throughout Lima. Likewise, the current presenter of Willax TV called the attention of the rulers for not thinking about the population in general.

Gian Piero Díaz regretted that citizens could not work due to social immobilization. Photo: Instagram capture

“Yesterday I met Giovanna, a single mother with four daughters. In order to eat, she rents a pork rind cart, which costs her 10 soles a day, on average she earns 20 soles DAILY. Can you explain to me why we have authorities who do not know the country and who, in addition, put their own interests ahead of those of all Peruvians, ”she indicated in a story on her Instagram account.

María Pía Copello also regrets the situation that Peru is going through

María Pía Copello was another of the personalities from the entertainment world who have spoken out about the marches lamenting the social, economic and political crisis that Peru is experiencing. The host of “This is war” called for the union of all Peruvians, but she also called on the rulers of the day.

María Pía Copello lamented the complicated situation that Peru is going through. Photo: Instagram

“Today is a day where all Peruvians are anguished and outraged. In the midst of an economic and global crisis, paralyzing ourselves is not a solution. Let’s be empathetic, in our country there are thousands of families who live up to date with their daily work. Every person counts, every decision counts and every action makes a difference. I ask those who govern us to put Peruvians first and put personal and political interests aside. The union, especially in these moments, is strength, ”he indicated.