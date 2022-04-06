As you probably already know, a new game of The Witcher is already in development, but unlike the other games of CD Project Red, it will not use the study’s own engine, NET Engine. Instead, this future production will be moving to Unreal Engine 5and its developers have come out to explain the reason behind this decision.

In accordance with CDPR, Unreal Engine 5 It provides better support for creating open world games, and that was one of the things that caught their attention from the beginning. Additionally, this engine provides greater stability, and after all the problems it suffered cyberpunk 2077, its developers want to avoid all those headaches. In addition to that with Unreal Engine 5the training process for your employees, both current and new, will be much easier.

Because there are a huge number of studies in the world using Unreal Engine 5it will be much easier for Epic Gamess get feedback on its functionality and bugs, which could be shared with CDPR If necessary. Obviously, this will greatly reduce the problems related to the testing and QA for the new thewitcher, Which means that technically, the development of this new game should proceed much more smoothly and quickly.

Publisher’s note: I think that CDPR made the right decision here, since it is obvious that they want to avoid at all costs that the Cyberpunk 2077 situation repeats itself. The ideal thing would have been to save this announcement for when the project already has more shape, because currently we know absolutely nothing about it, and it will surely be a long time before the official news begins to come out.

Via: comic book