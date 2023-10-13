Ricardo Morán He shared with his Instagram followers the news that the Constitutional Court (TC) ruled in favor of his children so that they can be registered as Peruvians in Reniec. The television host also added in the description: “Justice has been done”. Given this, not only his followers commented, but also colleagues from the media and figures from national entertainment. Among those that stand out the most are Gian Marco, Érika Villalobos, José PelaezLorena Álvarez, Ezio Oliva and Nelly Rossinelli.

“Great news, dear friend. Many hugs for you and your beautiful family,” wrote the host of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. “What should have been done a long time ago,” commented Érika Villalobos. For his part, the Peruvian singer Gian Marco sent hearts as a sign of empathy and affection.

Constitutional Court orders Reniec to register Ricardo Morán’s children

He constitutional Court It focused its verdict on discrimination based on sex to the detriment of men. “ORDER to the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status the immediate registration of the minors EM and CM with the surnames of their legal father, and their Peruvian nationality must also be recognized, in accordance with the provisions of this ruling”reads the report.

Meanwhile, the magistrate Helder Domínguez Harto stated that Ricardo Morán’s children should be registered in Reniec as Peruvians without prejudice: “Beyond the way in which these minors were born, I consider that the claim should be upheld, since it is not appropriate to impute to such minors any negative consequences for the sole fact of having been born through surrogacy”.