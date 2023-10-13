Canada | The bear stole teddy bears from the gas station store

The shop owner witnessed the theft behind the counter.

A small one the owner of a gas station witnessed a peculiar theft in British Columbia, Canada, early Monday morning, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, among others CBC and Vancouver Sun.

The surveillance camera also recorded how a small black bear walked into the store and sniffed the products on the shelves until he decided to take a bag of teddy bears with him.

The theft happened at Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island at 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday. British Columbia is Canada’s westernmost province, and Vancouver Island, as its name suggests, is an island in the Pacific Ocean.

The door of the small gas station store was open, so the bear was able to march there without any problems. Owner by Jay deGoesbriand according to the report, the bear did not cause any damage in the store.

According to DeGoesbriand, it came out with a bag of candy in its mouth.

“Mr. Bear walked out into the parking lot where he was eating candy,” the owner told the CBC.

Stickypaw returned to the crime scene the next morning as well, when he was no longer allowed inside.

Bear sightings are not exceptional in the Lake Cowichan area. According to British Columbia’s conservation authority, almost 6,000 black bear sightings were reported in the province in August alone.

The amount is almost twice as much as in August of last year.

Provincial Operations Manager Len Butler told the local channel that the increase in the number of sightings is due to many things, such as the weather.

“I believe the drought has affected berry crops and natural food sources in many areas. So where do the bears go? Unfortunately, they come to urban areas [etsimään ruokaa],” Butler said.

Black bear is the most common bear species in North America. Black bears are slightly smaller than brown bears living in Europe.