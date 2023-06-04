Gialappa Show: previews, comedians and guests of the third episode

This evening, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 21.30 on Tv8 and Sky Uno the third episode of Gialappa Show will be broadcast, the program of Gialappa’s Band conducted by Mago Forest, accompanied each week by a different co-host. Many comedians who will take turns during the hour and a half of the program, including sketches, parodies and ironic comments, in full Gialappa’s style, which takes us back to the golden age of the various Mai dire… All the information in detail below .

Cast and comedians

The fixed cast of Gialappa Show is made up of numerous comedians and actresses. Starting with the Wizard Forest, host of the program, joined by various unlikely characters during the episodes:

Ubaldo Pantani, who imitates Massimo Giletti, Costantino della Gherardesca and Enrico Papi;

Brenda Lodigiani, who imitates, among others, Orietta Berti;

Alessandro Betti, who plays a peculiar cook;

Antonio Ornano, who plays an influencer father;

Valentina Barbieri, who imitates Chiara Ferragni and Francesca Fagnani;

Stefano Rapone, who plays a center-right spokesman;

Toni Bonji;

Enrique Balbontin;

Andrea Ceccon;

Marcello Cesena and Simona Garbarino, interpreters of Jean Claude and Mother in a version of Sensuality at Court in the world of Beijing Express (Cesena also offers the column “Cooking while driving”).

The musical part is instead by Neri Per Caso and Maestro Vittorio Cosma. But how many episodes are planned for Gialappa Show on Tv8? In all, the planned episodes of the program are eight, lasting about 90 minutes each. The first episode airs on Sunday 21 May 2023; the latest on July 9, 2023.

Streaming and TV