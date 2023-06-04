Lionel Messi, “it didn’t turn out as we thought”: Neymar’s emotional farewell to PSG’s ’10’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Brazilian and the Argentine have incarnated this Sunday the emotional image of the sport.
The Brazilian player Neymar Jr. said goodbye today in the networks of Lionel Messi, with whom he has shared ranks at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the official confirmation that the Argentine striker is leaving the French capital.
Neymar speaks to Messi: “We tried everything…”
“Brother… it didn’t turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you”Neymar published on his Instagram account, along with a photo with the “Flea” in the PSG locker room.
Messi responded to his message just a few minutes later, in the form of a comment on Neymar’s post.
“Thank you Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we enjoyed playing together again and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you are a beautiful person and that in the end is what it’s worth. I want so much”published the Argentine.
(Also: Karim Benzema says goodbye to Real Madrid: his departure from the team is official).
The two Latin American stars had previously shared a dressing room (2013-2017) at Fútbol Club Barcelona.
This Saturday, PSG played the last day of League 1 -of which they had already been proclaimed the winner last weekend- against Clermont.
Coinciding with that end of the season, PSG made Messi’s departure from Paris official after two seasons, news that the club’s coach, Christophe Galtier, had already announced a few days earlier at a press conference. For the moment, Neymar’s future is still up in the air, although everything also points to a departure from PSG.
EFE
