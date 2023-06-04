Lionel Messi, “it didn’t turn out as we thought”: Neymar’s emotional farewell to PSG’s ’10’

The Brazilian player Neymar Jr. said goodbye today in the networks of Lionel Messi, with whom he has shared ranks at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), after the official confirmation that the Argentine striker is leaving the French capital.

Neymar speaks to Messi: “We tried everything…”

“Brother… it didn’t turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you”Neymar published on his Instagram account, along with a photo with the “Flea” in the PSG locker room.

Messi responded to his message just a few minutes later, in the form of a comment on Neymar’s post.

“Thank you Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we enjoyed playing together again and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you are a beautiful person and that in the end is what it’s worth. I want so much”published the Argentine.

The two Latin American stars had previously shared a dressing room (2013-2017) at Fútbol Club Barcelona.

This Saturday, PSG played the last day of League 1 -of which they had already been proclaimed the winner last weekend- against Clermont.

Coinciding with that end of the season, PSG made Messi’s departure from Paris official after two seasons, news that the club’s coach, Christophe Galtier, had already announced a few days earlier at a press conference. For the moment, Neymar’s future is still up in the air, although everything also points to a departure from PSG.

