Giacomo Urtis is one of the competitors of the Big Brother Vip. Almost last entered with Valeria Marini, he is enjoying this new experience in the house. Giacomo is a famous one plastic surgeon, the favorite of VIPs. In fact, many people entrust their face and body to the most sophisticated techniques of cosmetic surgery.

Graduated in Dermatology and Venereology and specialized in cosmetic surgery, he founded the “Dr Urtis Clinic” based in Milan and Rome as well as having opened a specialized center for weight loss in Sardinia. In addition, another branch of his business has opened in London, also dedicated to the launch of a successful cosmetics line. Part of his fame is also due to the fact that he tried some of the most advanced techniques on himself.

In particular, for his sculpted abdomen, he seems to have performed a liposuction with muscle grafts. At the age of 44, today he has a sculpted physique that is the envy of younger people and his face seems not to be affected by the signs of age. But are you curious to know what Giacomo Urtis was like before cosmetic surgery?

The change is radical, it seems unrecognizable today. Instead, he is that boy in the picture. Meanwhile in the house Giacomo and Valeria who participate as the only competitor are much loved by the public. A fan of theirs a few days ago flew a plane over the house with a beautiful message for the two of them. A gesture that put the two contestants in a good mood who, to reciprocate the gesture, decided to prepare a cake dedicating it to the mysterious fan “Tina Fairy “.

“We made this cake, me and Valeria, last night” – Urtis anticipated in the confessional. “Last night we had this crazy idea since you made this plane that cheered us up a lot by giving us positivity, joy, happiness and the strength to go on in here”. Then he showed the cake made together with Valeria and done “With the heart”. “Thank you for the positive energy and all the positive pills you send us!” – added Giacomo.