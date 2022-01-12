There FIA exactly one month after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it has not yet disclosed the conclusions it reached following the establishment of a Commission aimed at analyzing in depth what happened at Yas Marina, an epilogue that has raised such controversies as to “Damage the image of F1” as the Federation itself admitted.

The rumor has been circulating for a few hours according to which the Mercedes he would have asked the FIA ​​for the ‘heads’ of Race Director Michael Masi and technical manager Nicholas Tombazis, a rumor that was denied by the Brackley team. In any case, in the organization chart published by the FIA ​​updated following the election of the new President Mohammed Bin Sulayem, the names of Michael Masi and Nicholas Tombazis are no longer placed side by side with the entry ‘single-seater’ while they were in the organization chart dating back to the last October as you can check in the scrolling gallery below (just click on one side of the image to go to the next one and vice versa to go back).







Currently the name of is associated with the entry ‘single seater’ Peter Bayer, who is also the General Secretary of Motor Sport. This does not mean that the names of Masi and Tombazis can be ‘restored’ in the future, but in the meantime this absence should be noted which could be the prelude to their departure from the FIA ​​or at least from the roles they have recently held.