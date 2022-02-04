The Japanese paranormal world of Tango Gameworks preserves the essence of the well-known horror franchise.

Tango Gameworks prepare a most curious GhostWire: Tokyo, as it combines fantasy, action, paranormal elements and Japanese folklore in a single adventure. To further raise the expectations of players impatient to see the game, the developer issued a broadcast detailing relevant aspects of the experience. However, the game began its journey with the idea of ​​becoming the third installment from The Evil Within.

GhostWire: Tokyo retains the essence of The Evil WithinBefore GhostWire: Tokyo had all the elements that we mentioned at the beginning of this text, its developers planned to continue with the well-known horror franchise. Although the intention existed, it seems that the game took some very different paths who we saw in The Evil Within, so they decided to continue the work under a different name. gamespot echoes this fact after chatting with some members of Tango Gameworks, which in turn brings to light some similarities between both experiences.

Although GhostWire: Tokyo is shaping its own universe, there are still some glimpses reflexes of what would have been a third The Evil Within. Creatures with unnatural transformations, rooms that change from one moment to another or the alteration of reality are some of the characteristics that Tango Gameworks retains from its initial project.

We will soon see the result of this change, as GhostWire: Tokyo has confirmed its release date for the March 25th. Although there are still a few weeks left to enjoy this experience full of folkloric creatures, we can prepare our PCs by consulting the minimum and recommended requirements, as well as the space that we will need on our hard drives.

