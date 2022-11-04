Measure is part of the fight against abusive connections; in 2021, telemarketing calls started to be identified with 0303

The board of directors of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) approved this Thursday (3.Nov.2022) the adoption of code 0304 to identify collection calls. According to the agency, the initiative seeks to reduce “the misuse of numbering resources by certain agents”.

The measure is part of a set of efforts by Anatel to reduce abusive calls and will take effect from the publication of the act in the coming days.

Emmanoel Campelo, one of Anatel’s advisors, stated that the code 0304 is a “tool that empowers the telecommunications user regardless of the situation in which he finds himself”. According to him, the charge made by some companies is offensive “in equal or greater weight than the telemarketing activity in terms of volume of short calls in Brazil”.

Also counselor Moisés Moreira said that what is sought with the new measure is the “adoption of responsible conduct by these companies without overloading the networks”.

The adoption of the code has been studied by Anatel since August 2022. On the 4th of that month, the board of directors determined that the agency’s technical areas suggest a prefix for this type of call. Calls for collection and donation requests had been excluded from the mandatory use of the code 0303, used to identify telemarketing.

In 2021, Anatel determined that companies that offer services by telemarketing active, that is, the practice of offering products and services through telephone calls or messages, previously recorded or not, would use the code 0303. In this way, the consumer is able to identify advertising calls and decide whether to answer the Link.

The standard was published on December 10, 2021 in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the intact (52 KB).