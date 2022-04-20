During Meta Quest Showcase today, the new was officially announced Ghostbuster VR. This new title promises to be really interesting as it will bring the mythical ghost catchers into the world of virtual reality. The title will be developed by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality in partnership with Ghost Corpsthe current creators of the franchise that has been very successful Ghostbuster.

A teaser trailer that accompanied the announcement was also shown during the event. Ghostbuster VR (title still provisional), is expected to be released at least initially exclusively for Oculus Quest 2, and will see 4 players connected together to go on an adventure and catch the biggest and most dangerous ghosts ever. Each player will have the fantastic Proton Pack at their disposal, along with a portion of the headquarters of the legendary quartet in San Francisco. The developers also added that this new installment of the Ghostbuster franchise will also bring with it a new mystery.

The really wonderful thing is that the players they will finally be able to use armaments and instrumentation as traps and sensors to engage in an unscrupulous ghost hunt. Obviously the developers have also specified that the title can be enjoyed both in single player and in cooperative mode. The light-hearted and funny tones of the animated series will be one of the predominant strengths in this too Ghostbuster VRas well as the fact that players will be able to face iconic fights of the franchise.

Tomas Gillo, Chief Development Officer of nDreams, said immediately after the announcement was officially declared:

With SPVR, we’ve found the perfect teammates to help us bring cutting-edge multiplayer gaming to virtual reality. In addition, our close collaboration with the creators of the franchise Ghostbusters with Ghost Corps, combined with our extensive experience in creating a tactile and immersive virtual reality title, will blow Ghostbusters gamers and fans alike.

The release date of Ghostbusters VR has yet to be announced, however the title is currently available in the wishlist on the Quest Store.