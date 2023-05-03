This Sunday, the Metropolitano stadium dressed in rojiblanco to witness the vibrant match between Junior de Barranquilla and Millonarios on date 17 of the BetPlay 2023 I League.

Strong cross between Vladimir Hernández and ‘Leo’ Castro

The actions of the meeting between barranquillas and capital, were quite charged with emotions, controversies and expulsions. One of them was carried out by Millionaires forward, Leonardo Castro and midfielder Vladimir Hernández, who had a strong exchange of words.

The blue ballet gunner, entered in the 61st minute of play to look for that goal that would give the ambassador team the tie on Barranquilla soil, but Leo, He did not achieve his goal and was expelled after seeing the double yellow card.

Photo: Oscar Berrocal. Kronos Agency

It was running in minute 88 when the albiazul player he committed a harsh foul that earned him the yellow card, after the warning, the striker mocked the central judge Carlos Betancur, who did not hesitate to send him to the showers before the end of the match.

After seeing the red Leonardo Castro was rebuked by Vladimir Hernández, who yelled at him from behind “get out cachaco mari…”. Although the full play was not seen in the official broadcast, the images went viral on social networks, where the footballers were seen face to face

Junior victory over Millionaires

The game against Millonarios in the Metropolitan of Barranquilla, It was a crucial match for the team led by coach Hernán Darío ‘el Bolillo’ Gómez who was looking for a victory to continue in the race for a place in the semifinal home runs of the BetPlay League.

A striker’s goal Luis Sandoval in the 21st minute, it was enough for Junior to keep the 3 points at home and enter the qualifying zone. The shark gunner took advantage of the defensive passivity of the ambassador team to, with a header, score the goal that sparked joy at the ‘Metro’.

Junior's goal vs. millionaires. Photo: WinSports TV screenshot

With the victory against the blue ballet, the rojiblanco team managed to climb to seventh place in the BetPlay League with 24 units. For his part, Millonarios is second in FPC with 29 points and two fewer games.

