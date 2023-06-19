Chad Stahelskidirector of the film adaptation of Ghost of Tsushimasaid he was looking for ways to “leave [il film] open for expand further“. Stahelski made these statements in an interview with Comic Book Movie to promote the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Blu-ray.

Recall that the adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima it was announced in 2021. Stahelski is directing, while Takashi Doscher was named screenwriter in 2022. Since then, Stahelski has stated that the adaptation will have “an all-Japanese cast, in Japanese” and that Sony has backed his choice.

Toward the end of the interview, Comic Book Movie asked Stahelski about the film. Stahelski praised the original game stating “we know we have a great material. It’s just a matter of figuring out how to pack all that information into a feature film that can be used [come base per] for another feature film or a TV project or a platform,” he continued.

Stahelski then explained the desire to expand its fit over a single film. “How can we make a big two, two and a half hour movie out of it?” she said. “Making it satisfying and leaving it open to expand further—that’s the real challenge.”

Also, we know the film will be “anti-samurai.”