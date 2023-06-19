Russia | The new trial against Alexei Navalny began in the penal camp

Journalists were able to monitor the session remotely, but technical problems prevented monitoring. Navalny asked his parents for the opportunity to enter the courtroom.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday, a new trial with new charges began before a Moscow court. AFP and the Russian opposition channels Mediazona and Meduza reported on the trial, among others.

The trial was held about 230 kilometers from Moscow in the Melehovo penal camp IK-6, where Navalnyi is serving an 11.5-year sentence.

Journalists were able to follow the trial from a separate press room on a screen, but listening was made difficult by technical background noises. Every time the defense attorney started a new sentence, there was a whine and noise, possibly coming from the microphone, said Mediazona.

According to Mediazona, the defense’s speech was related to demands to change the judge.

At the beginning of the trial, Navalnyi asked his parents to be allowed into the courtroom to hear the hearing.

When the live broadcast of the trial to the press room ended, the journalists were offered water and pies, says Mediazona.

Navalny according to AFP information, is on trial for at least six different crimes based on the Russian Criminal Code.

Navalny’s assistant Kira Jarmyš described the trial to AFP as the first political trial, although there have been cases before.

Medusa according to the opposition politician is accused of founding and financing an extremist movement, luring people, including minors, to extremist activities. In addition, he is accused of defaming Nazism.

Based on the charges, Navalny can expect up to 30 years in prison.

Accused with Navalny is the technical director of the Navalnyi online video channel on YouTube Daniel Holodny.

Navalnyi has been imprisoned since 2021, when he returned from hospital treatment in Germany amid worldwide media attention. He had been tried with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.