In recent hours, the hypothesis that Sucker Punch will announce announcements during the course of the year has gained strength Ghost of Tsushima 2. The indiscretion, which had been ignored by most, was made by the account PC of the first Ghost of Tsushima due tomorrow (yet to be verified).

A few days ago, more precisely on March 1, he wrote that Ghost of Tsushima 2 will be announced during 2024, also providing timing and circumstances: during the PlayStation summer event, which will take place in June or July.