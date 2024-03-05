In recent hours, the hypothesis that Sucker Punch will announce announcements during the course of the year has gained strength Ghost of Tsushima 2. The indiscretion, which had been ignored by most, was made by the account PC of the first Ghost of Tsushima due tomorrow (yet to be verified).
A few days ago, more precisely on March 1, he wrote that Ghost of Tsushima 2 will be announced during 2024, also providing timing and circumstances: during the PlayStation summer event, which will take place in June or July.
Rumor founded or not?
Naturally, the validity or otherwise of this rumor, which must be taken as such, will depend above all on what happens tomorrow. If Ghost of Tsushima for PC is actually announced, this will also gain further strength. Obviously in the meantime it must be considered for what it is. Furthermore, there is always the possibility that PlayStation changes plans and announces the game on another occasion, given the fact that its development is known, also considering the success of the first chapter.
