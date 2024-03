In addition to the offenses, the Venezuelan dictator also removed DW from the channel options of the two largest local cable TV operators | Photo: EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, called the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) “Nazi” after it broadcast a report on corruption in Chavismo and links to organized crime. The Venezuelan dictatorship also removed DW from the channel options of the two largest local cable TV operators.

On Monday (4) night, during his program on Venezuelan state TV, Maduro began accusing foreign media outlets, such as CNN and the Associated Press, of orchestrating a campaign against him – he cited “all these media outlets , including a Nazi vehicle from Germany, DW”.

“All the crimes committed today in the world are committed by Venezuelans [segundo esses meios de comunicação]”, said Maduro. “Be careful with this campaign, [o objetivo é] tarnish Venezuela’s image and, in the end, try to tarnish mine.”

The DW report addressed corruption in several Latin American countries, including Venezuela, and described the country as the second most corrupt in the world, citing reports from Transparency International and the website Insight Crime.

DW had already been taken off the air in Venezuela temporarily in 2019, in retaliation for the broadcaster's coverage of protests against Maduro that year.