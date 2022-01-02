Lionel ‘Seith’ Gallat, author of Ghost of a Tale, revealed that during the 2022 there will be news related to the indie game. The news is “for the fans” of the first game. For the moment we have no other information, but it is possible that it is a first teaser for a sequel.

Gallat states, on Twitter, “Oh boy, we have some spooky stuff planned for Ghost of a Tale fans in 2022 …” and then concluded with a little mouse emoticon. His comment came in response to the New Year’s greetings shared by the game’s official profile.

Ghost of a Tale is a action and role-playing game in The Legend of Zelda style in which we play the role of a mouse. The game is also influenced by Fable and Brian Jacques’ Redwall series. It has over 3,000 reviews on Steam, with a “Very Positive” rating.

The game was developed such exclusively by Gallat, who also works as an animator at DreamWorks and made Despicable Me and The Lorax. Now, he seems to be working on a videogame project again.