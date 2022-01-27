Toshio Suzukiproducer of Studio Ghiblihe announced together with the governor of Aichi, Hideaki Ōmurathat the already anticipated Ghibli Park will open its doors in Japan next November 1. The Aichi Tourism Bureau presented a website with a promotional video, 15 seconds and 4 minutes, to accompany the announcement. The areas called “Ghibli no Daisōko“(The giant warehouse Ghibli), Seishun no Oka (youth hill) e Dondoko Mori (Dondoko forest) will be open from November 1st, while the “Mononoke no Sato“(The Mononoke village, from the film of the same name) and”Majo no Tani”(The valley of the witches, inspired by Kiki: home deliveries) will open in the second half of 2023.

Inspired by the Japanese countryside of the Showa era, the Dondoko Mori area will see the reimagination of the street and temple of My neighbor Totoro, including a 5.2 meter wooden statue depicting the unmistakable mascot. The statue will hold up to five elementary school-age children.

The Ghibli no Daisōko area will be 9,600 square meters large, four times larger than the well-known Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Tokyo. In addition, Ghibli Park will feature a 6.3-meter reproduction of the airship of Laputa and a reproduction of the house of Earwig and the Witch will be present in the Majo no Tani area.

Construction of the various areas began in July 2020. The entire park covers approximately 7.1 hectares of the Aichi Expo Memorial Park (194 hectares). According to forecasts, it will be visited by one million people every year, which will become almost two as soon as all the areas are inaugurated.

Ghibli Park – Promotional video





