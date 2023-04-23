In the episodes in the area Ghersini sees and evaluates well. In the 13th minute of the first half, no penalty for Lazio: it is true that Singo has one hand on Hysaj’s chest and rests the other on his back, but the extent of the contacts and above all the intensity are slight. Ghersini is well positioned: there is neither a decisive retention nor an imbalance from Lazio.

slow motion

—

It’s right not to award the penalty also in the 44th minute: between Pedro and Ilic the dynamics of the contact are “shoulder-to-shoulder”. In some passages in the middle of the field (fouls given and no, Singo’s “yellow card” when he least deserved it, harsh interventions which he overlooks) the referee is not always precise and this raises the bar of difficulties from a management point of view . Gravillon goes close to the 2nd yellow. Lazzari on Karamoh: almost orange. At the start of the match, and exactly after 34 minutes, the “Goal Line Technology” certifies Zaccagni’s no-goal: the ball is on the line.