Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ghantoot team launched the defense of the title of the Emirates International Polo Championship, which is organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the club, by defeating the Bhansali team with a score of 10 to 6 and a half goals, to be the third team to achieve victory in the first round, after Abu Dhabi’s victory over Lamar and Ben Dri over “AM”, and the three matches scored 42 goals in the first round, while the second round will be held tomorrow, Thursday, where Abu Dhabi will meet the “AM” team, which seeks to compensate, while Ghantoot will meet with Lamar, and retain the title. Khaled Bin Dri, Bin Dri player, is the top scorer after the first round with 7 goals.

The confrontation was exciting, with Bhansali leading in the first half 3-2, but Ghantoot returned in the second half, scoring 3 goals and raising the score to 6-3, and continued his progress in the third half by scoring 3 goals without any reaction from the Bhansali team, which stopped scoring in two halves. In the last half, Ghantoot scored a goal, while Bhansali scored 3 goals, ending 10-6, with a half-goal difference in classification.

Ghantoot's goals were scored by Cesar Crespo, 4 goals, Oscar Columbus, 3 goals, Santos, 2 goals, Nasser Al Shamsi, 1 goal, while Bhansali's Santo Marina team scored 3 goals, Thomas Iriate, 2 goals, and Ariel Ponzi, 1 goal. The match was managed by the international crew consisting of Peter Wright, Mathias, and Jason Dixon.