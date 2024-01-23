Warwick's disappointments in F1

During his career as a professional driver, Derek Warwick he achieved important successes such as world sports prototypes and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, both won in 1992. A year in which the Briton did not take part in the Formula 1 championship, despite having played a total of 11 seasons in the top open-wheel series. Yet, despite a talent also recognized by many pilots who in Circus they were able to become world champions, Warwick never managed to win even a single GP, thanks to poor choices or the misfortune of not having seized the right opportunity to make the leap in quality between the 80s and 90s .

The regrets

A regret that is still present in the 69-year-old, author of 147 GPs contested and of 4 podiumswho expressed his thoughts on his career and the lack of results in F1: “Sometimes it makes me a little sad – admitted to GPblog – could I have won the GPs? Yes. Could I have won the world championship? Maybe I could have done iteven if the world champions are special people.”

Difficulties

A career that began immediately with great difficulties, as he had the opportunity to recall: “In 1981 with Toleman it was quite difficult – has explained – the car was really a piece of shit. I had only qualified for one race, without finishing it. In any case, I had managed to demonstrate enough potential that they reappointed me for another year, which didn't go any better. The car was designed by Rory Byrne, who later became one of the best designers in Formula 1. But the concept was wrong. We didn't have enough money.”

The missed opportunity

Despite the complexities, Warwick's talent did not go unnoticed by teams and drivers, one above all Ayrton Senna. The most evident demonstration was in 1985, (the year after the numerous withdrawals due to technical failures despite his presence in Renault) when the former driver was contacted by Lotus for the following season. A transition which, however, never materialised, as told by the man who in a few months will publish his autobiography entitled 'Never Look Back': “Basically Senna thought I was good – he revealed recalling that episode – I signed the contract in 1985. I thought Lotus would sign their share and give me the membership fee. But later they tore up the contract in front of me and told me: 'Sorry, but we had external pressure from the sponsor, who had pressure from Ayrton'. He doesn't want me to go there and have him be the No. 1 equal. He wants to be number 1 on his own. Was a backhanded compliment, but it really destroyed my career because I didn't know where to go anymore. In the end I went to Brabham, but that was a s*** car too.”