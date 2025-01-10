Ana Herminia Illascontestant of GH Duo and wife of Angel Christ (son of Barbara Rey) made a strong accusation in the program after a slight confrontation with his teammate Javier. He approached her to reproach her for not complaining about the noise, but she had no idea what would come next.

When talking to her, he gently touched her knee with his hand, as seen in the images. “He hit me three times and left marks on my hand!“she complained, although in the images you could see that this was not the case.

Carlos Sobera had a serious conversation with the contestant, for accusing Javier of assault and threatening to report him. “The program has reviewed the images and has ruled that There has not been the slightest hint of aggression, Otherwise the expulsion would be imminent,” he told him.

“Aggression is a very strong termand unfortunately frequent news. There is no need to speak frivolously about the subject, because then news that is important is overshadowed for these,” the presenter reprimanded him.

Later, Carlos Sobera He wanted to talk to Javier to tell him what happened. “You have to be calm,” he encouraged. “I appreciate you giving me this time to clarify everything, for things like that you can go to jail“declared the singer.