Big Brother Vip, Patrizia Rossetti leaves the House: what he has and how he is

Twist to the Big Brother VIP: in the last episode of the reality show, broadcast on Canale 5 on the evening of Monday 2 January, in fact, Patrizia Rossetti left the house due to some health problems.

This was communicated by the competitor itself during the program: “I don’t want to alarm anyone but I haven’t been well for 15 days”.

Although the conductor Alfonso Signorini has given her some time to think about it and asked her to stay at least another week to see if her conditions improve as the days go by, Patrizia Rossetti has decided to abandon the Big Brother VIP.

How is Patrizia Rossetti

But what does Patrizia Rossetti have? Before leaving the broadcast, the presenter clarified: “I did the tests, everything seems ok, but perhaps I have an infection probably due to Covid”.

“I’m no longer active, I haven’t slept for three nights because I can’t find positions, if I’m still I’m not well, moving is the same. I don’t think it’s psychological, I’ve had moments in which I’ve talked to the psychologist because I’ve had failures, but now it’s really a physical discomfort, I’ve tried taking a week of pills but I can’t go on like this”.

Patrizia Rossetti, in fact, is one of the competitors affected by the Covid outbreak that exploded inside the House last November.

Therefore, the presenter may have been affected by long Covid even if the tests she has undergone for the moment have not clarified the origin of her health problems.

“We must be careful because Covid leaves its aftermath and it is right that Patrizia does her checks” declared the host Alfonso Signorini, formalizing the competitor’s exit from the reality show.