Kaleidoscope: That's why the Netflix miniseries is truly unique





The most beautiful series of 2023? “Kaleidoscope”, released on Netflix on January 1, is already a credible candidate today. Indeed, the one signed by Eric Garcia is certainly the most compelling product of the “heist” genre since the days of the legendary “The Paper House”. The points of contact with the adventures of the Professor and his gang are many, starting from the plot: a group of robbers led by a charismatic leader sets himself an impossible task, namely the theft of 7 billion dollars in an inaccessible vault, putting into practice a plan elaborated over many years and in which money is not the only motive, but personal vendettas also matter a lot. Also, compared to “The Paper House”in “Kaleidoscope” we find other peculiarities that make the vision particularly compelling:

Kaleidoscope, the narrative structure

There was a lot of talk about it even before its release, because it is the first series in which the succession of episodes it does not follow a precise time frame, but can be watched in any order. For this reason, each of the eight episodes is identified by a colour, plus one (the “black” episode), which lasts just one minute and serves precisely to provide the viewer with instructions for the use of this particular formula. Clearly, how ne “The Paper House”, the story itself alternates chronological progressions with flashbacks, so the temporal axis is already largely manipulated by the authors. However, it is the first time that the viewer has been given the opportunity to choose the order of the bets… and who knows, the perspective on the events does not change based on this option.

Kaleidoscope, a boon for binge-watchers

Self “The Paper House” was divided into five seasons, with the last in turn broken into two, “Kaleidoscope” instead it is one miniserieswhose individual episodes last less than an hour and is therefore particularly suitable for those who love binge-watching, perhaps taking advantage of the Christmas holidays.

Kaleidoscope, a truly Oscar-worthy Giancarlo Esposito

In place of the famous “Professor” played by Alvaro Morte in “The Paper House”to form and lead the gang is Leo Pap, to whom an extraordinary face lends Giancarlo Esposito. The Italian-American actor, born in 1958, was known above all for his portrayal of Gus Fring in the series “Breaking Bad” and in the spin-off “Better Call Saul” (winning three Emmy nominations), and for those of Tom Neville in “Revolution” and Moff Gideon in “The Mandalorian”. His Leo Pap is, if possible, even more successful, with an acting of impressive realism in staging his illness (Parkinson’s disease) and a second identity that is discovered as the episodes (indeed: the colors ) scroll across the screen.



Kaleidoscope: the beautiful Paz Vega and a successful team

Alongside Giancarlo Esposito, there are two characters who really shine on the screen. One is the villain Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell, “The Man in the High Castle”), then there’s the gorgeous 47-year-old Spaniard Paz Vega (“The OA”, “Talk to her”), who in the role of the unscrupulous lawyer Ava Mercier supports Leo Pap in the preparation and implementation of the heist. Equally fit is the band, made up of Judy Goodwin (Rosaline Elbay, “Qabeel”), Hannah Kim (Tati Gabrielle, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall, “The Americans”) e Bob Goodwin (Jai Courtney, “Stateless”) and all the rest of the cast, in which the detective stands out Nazan Abassi (Niousha Noor, “Here and now”).

Kaleidoscope, an author’s proof

Beyond the remarkable gimmick of the interchangeable episodes, on which the marketing of the miniseries is rightly based, it must be said that the substance is no less precious than the form. “Kaleidoscope” in fact, it has the advantage of reviving the glories of the genre that it had in fact “The Paper House” its moment of greatest popularity in recent years. The goal is achieved through engaging writing, which immerses the viewer in the stories and above all in the evolution of the individual characters, over the course of 25 years described by the script. In this journey, the point of view on each protagonist is often changed, in a parable that foresees a different climax and point of arrival for each one. Overall then, a great way to start the year for Netflix and already now the curiosity is triggered: there will be a second season or will we prefer to leave intact a series that already truly provides everything that fans of the genre could wish for?

