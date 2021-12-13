Every year the GF Vip, the popular reality show hosted by the talented Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, made us attend quarrels and jealousies. In this edition there have already been many. In the last few days the one between has not gone unnoticed at all Valeria Marini And Sophie Codegoni. The actress had been very calm and indulgent since her return to the house.

However, it was known that sooner or later the strength of her character would come out causing her to burst. Notoriously pay attention to hygiene the national Valeriona made a scene in this regard. In fact, a few nights ago after the fish dinner the woman offered to wash the dishes and cutlery, but someone else did. After the Marini began to complain as the washed dishes still smelled of fish.

For this he thundered that never again the author of the gesture would have to repeat it. A not too veiled objective of his complaint would be the beautiful one Sophie Codegoni who is guilty of not having cleaned well the attack of the actress. Given all this, some fans on social media, however, say they are convinced it is just a pretext. The real reason could be jealousy.

In fact, more than someone has suggested that Marini would be a lot jealous by Sophie. The young model in fact, after months of insults and clashes, it would be brought closer to Gianmaria as if nothing had happened, coming to cuddle and kiss him. Valeria never hid hers predilection for the man and this may have led her to attack the beautiful Sophie Codegoni.

It is very likely that the couple Marini-Urtis during tonight’s episode could name the girl. We just have to wait for the next evolutions to understand if it is jealousy or more simply just hygiene.