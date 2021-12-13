The company initially reacted incensed to the first episode of And Just Like That…. According to American media, Peloton participated in the series, but the brand was not aware that a training session on one of their bicycles would be fatal. to turn out. A Peloton doctor issued a statement in which the company emphasized that the character was also not living too healthy, and “riding the bike probably even postponed the heart attack.”
With Peloton having released the ad just two days after the broadcast, many people on social media are wondering whether the initial outraged reaction may have been a publicity stunt. However, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Ryan Reynolds’ marketing company put together the ad within 48 hours. Reynolds himself provides the voice-over at the end of the video, in which all the benefits of exercising with the spinning brand are listed.
#anger #counterattack #bicycle #brand #Peloton #death #scene #Sex #City #reboot
