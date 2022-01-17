Every year at GF Vip, the famous reality show hosted by the talented Alfonso Signorini, there are controversies and quarrels between the various competitors. During the last episode, the elimination of Carmen Russo. The woman has always been the protagonist of the dynamics within the game. Very loved in the house from almost all tenants, she walked out of the game with her head held high.

Once arrived in the studio of the GF Vip the welcome of the entire audience was nothing short of warm. In fact, all those present in the audience and the guests’ parterre stood up paying a big applause to the soubrette. But here is the sensational twist. Production readily has Alfonso Signorini warned that someone had not participated in this tribute.

The conductor immediately turning to Carmen informed her that all yes they were get up upon entering the studio ad exception from Maria Monsè. The soubrette not very surprised in response said that seeing this behavior she would have invited her to the communion of her daughter Maria. This controversy happened because during the previous episodes the two women had had a clash regarding the alleged Invitation done by Enzo Paolo Turchi to Maria Monsè al marriage with Carmen.

According to the latter, the actress asked her to be able to participate in the ceremony and she willingly gave her permission. According to Monsè, things went very differently. At the request by Alfonso on the motif of his behavior on the entry into the studio of Russo, Maria was lapidary.

The woman claimed she didn’t get up because Carmen Russo is a liar. The actress said she was very resentful because she was passed for posted. Finally he said he had found the message sent to you by Enzo Paolo Turchi. We just have to wait for the next episodes for any developments on this hot controversy.