Different YouTuber and videogame personalities have noticed, in recent days, that the images they use in their channels have been stolen and are being sold without authorization in NFT on the Internet. In addition to the photos, the channels themselves were put up for sale on OpenSea, the world’s leading marketplace for NFTs.

Among the content producers interested there is Jim Caddick, known as “Caddicarus”, who talked about the situation on Twitter: he has 915,000 YouTube subscribers and is mostly about retro games. James Stephanie Sterling it was another person who commented on the content theft case. The topic was suggested by a follower, who showed the famous YouTube channel for the painting The Jimquisition sold in NFT format. Sterling claimed that he did not provide permission for the non-fungible token to be exchanged and called that market “disrespectful and exploitative”.

Alanah Pearce was another victim of the gang of content thieves. Well known as a game reporter and currently working as a writer at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, she was the victim of a sexist attack. Pearce was stolen from an image that was used in a cover montage for a pornographic film production company.

At least, AT LEAST, if you stole my shit and tried selling it off, make it at shirt. A mug. A clock. A thing. That you can use. And enjoy. Shilling off a profile picture for a collection you can just make yourself on a Facebook photo album is honestly a new level of pathetic lol pic.twitter.com/R90s6BKTFr – Jim Caddick (@Caddicarus) January 15, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Frankly not surprised that some freeloading leech turned my channel into an NFT. As gross as it is, I find it justifying – I did not consent to this, I do not want this, and it demonstrates everything I? Ve said about how disrespectful and exploitative this market is. Scum. https://t.co/saqcAm5lmW – Commander Stephanie Sterling (@JimSterling) January 16, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In extremely predictable news I? Ve just been informed that somebody has taken an image of me, that * I * own, added a trademarked porn logo to it, and? Minted? it to sell for profit as an NFT. Naturally, I was not asked for permission. I cannot wait for the lawsuits ??. pic.twitter.com/7993J1e6YA – Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) January 16, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

In a statement, the OpenSea platform said it supports an open and creative ecosystem for people to create new non-fungible token ideas. However, the brand has repudiated the theft of other people’s intellectual property.

“It is against our policy to sell NFTs using plagiarized content, which we regularly enforce in various ways, including unlisting and in some cases account banning as will happen in these situations. We are actively expanding our efforts in customer support, trust, security and site integrity so we can move faster to protect and empower our community and creators“.

Source: Eurogamer