At GF Vip, in addition to quarrels and disagreements, there is also (fortunately) room for feelings and moving moments. And it is precisely one of these that viewers have could attend during the episode of 10 December. After a rather turbulent start, between disputes and accusations, finally a moment full of emotions.

Source GF Vip study

The protagonist of this episode is Davide Silvestri. To call him is Alfonso Signorini himself, who presents the competitor with a wonderful surprise. Apparently, the cousin by Davide (as well as frontman of Modà) Kekko Silvestri has wanted to send him a message of support and support. The two cousins ​​have always been very close. On not a few occasions the gieffino had mentioned him, revealing all his gratitude for the support that his cousin has always shown him.

These are some of Silvestri’s words about Kekko: “In a way, it also saved my life. We have always been united, it is very strange that I was an actor at medium-high levels, he the singer at very high levels, but no one recommended the other and in time of need he saved my life “. The singer, also on this occasion, has wanted to show his support.

Kekko firmly believes in his cousin and demonstrates it with these words: “Hi Davide, here I am, I decided to send you this video because following you every dayor I noticed that the light in your eyes is going out, and I wanted to make you feel my support. You always say that I helped you, but you did it too, you helped me carry out my battles, you made my problems small ”.

Then he concludes: “I can tell you that all the people who know you are having a lot of fun. They saw the nice one, the stupid one in the house, and that’s also why people love you. I was delighted to see you act, and after so many years it was great to see you. I miss you very much, I love you and I would like to hug you, but I hope to do it as late as possible “.