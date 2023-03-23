One by one they fall. And we’re not talking about Domino Day. No, we’re talking about the American muscle cars with internal combustion engines. The last V8 Dodge Challenger was unveiled this week, and before the mourning stage of ‘acceptance’ is reached, the next one dies. The Chevrolet Camaro will disappear next year. Can someone check if the Ford Mustang is safe?

The Chevrolet Camaro first appeared in 1967 and we are now in its sixth generation. In development, the car was still called Panther, but that name apparently did not appeal. The Camaro was the answer to the Ford Mustang. Incidentally, purists will argue that the Camaro (like the Mustang) is not a muscle car, but a pony car. These are just a bit smaller than muscle cars.

GM isn’t done with the V8 yet, just the Camaro

The end of the Camaro does not mean that Chevrolet is done with the V8 engine. Parent company General Motors recently invested more than 850 million dollars in a new generation of V8 engines. You will probably find these engines in the next generation of SUVs. Incidentally, you can also get the Chevrolet Corvette with a V8 for the time being.

The last copies will be ‘Collector’s Editions’. Chevrolet maintains the current basic versions for the motorisations. So you have an RS Collector’s Edition with a V6, plus an SS and a ZL1 with V8 engines. Photos of the last Camaro have not yet been released. All the brand says is that the trim pays homage to the first-generation Camaro.

Will there be a successor to the Chevrolet Camaro?

Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said: “While we’re not announcing a direct successor today, rest assured, this isn’t the end of the Camaro story.” There is a good chance that the successor will be electric, but Bell is not saying anything about that for the time being. First we have to wait for the Camaro ‘Collector’s Edition’. It will come in the summer of 2024.