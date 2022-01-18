The episode of the GF Vip aired last night, gave the public a series of emotions made up of clashes, comparisons, clarifications and even love. Let’s start with a bang: one clash between Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge. The two, since entering the model’s house, have never confronted each other.

Alfonso Signorini takes care of the protagonists to talk to each other. But when it comes to Delia and Soleil, it seems that thoughtful dialogue cannot be implemented. The model collapses in tears, perhaps a victim of his own decisions.

In face to face, the first to speak is Soleil which he exposes very clearly your position and, the distance he evidently took from Alex Belli’s wife. “I haven’t looked for a confrontation with you, if you need clarity, I’m here to talk. You came here to hurt your husband and instead you only hurt yourself. I wanted to understand your anger, but now that’s enough “ Sorge says.

Delia tries to keep a calm mind and tries to expose her difficulties: “When I entered the house, it was difficult to talk to a person, with whom so many things have happened with my husband. You broke into a speech and didn’t even ask if you could talk. It was enough to ask permission to speak and you didn’t. Respect is important to me “.

Soleil, however, is not there and does not want to bow to the justifications that Delia Duran brings forward: “I continue to be on the side of Alex with whom I have experienced wonderful things. Even if I often find myself not being protected, in life I have learned to preserve my loved ones. Understanding and knowing who I have in front of me. He talked to me a lot about his life and your life. Confidences that will die with me, for the honor I bring to this relationship “.