The two sisters of Nabil B., the key witness in the Marengo trial, filed a complaint against the Public Prosecution Service (OM) in June last year for violation of official secrecy. That’s on Tuesday NRC confirmed after reporting in The Parool. Employees of the judiciary would have deliberately leaked the name of the sisters’ lawyer, Royce de Vries, to Telegraph-journalist John van den Heuvel. The crime reporter then mentioned in a video on The Telegraph the name of DeVries.

This caused great panic in the B. family. The family has received legal aid for several civil lawsuits against the government – ​​separate from the Marengo trial – and has been assisted for years for security reasons by lawyers whose names remain anonymous.

In March 2018, a brother of Nabil B. was shot dead and in September 2019 his lawyer Derk Wiersum was murdered. Peter R. de Vries, Royce’s father, was shot in the street last summer and later died of his injuries. Royce then decided to resign from his job as a lawyer for the sisters, after which the two were left without legal aid for a third time.

‘Thrown to the lions’

One of Nabil B.’s sisters says to The Parool that the family feels “thrown to the lions” by the government and states that the state is “deliberately reckless”. At the beginning of this year it was announced that Royce de Vries had also been warned by the police that threats had been made against his life.

The Public Prosecution Service is late The Parool know that it cannot go into the substance of the report, because the National Criminal Investigation Service is investigating the allegations. The Public Prosecution Service calls the fact that the case is being scrutinized “good”. According to the Public Prosecution Service, securing those involved in the Marengo process is “an extremely extensive process that requires great efforts and the deployment of much scarce capacity”.



