Another episode aired last night Big Brother VIP and of course the twists could not be missing. The issue that most caught the attention of the public was undoubtedly the momentary release of Antonino Spinalbese from the house of Cinecittà. In the episode aired yesterday, Belen Rodriguez’s ex connected live from his hospital room: let’s find out together what his conditions are.

The momentary exit of Antonino Spinalbese from the house of Big Brother VIP is one of the most talked about topics in recent hours. According to what has emerged, it seems that the former partner of Belen Rodriguez has left the house to undergo some investigations doctors.

GF Vipthe conditions of Antonino Spinalbese after leaving the house: “I’m fine”

In the episode of Big Brother VIP aired last night the landlord Alfonso Signorini he could not help but connect live with Vippone.

When asked by the conductor about how he was doing, the person concerned replied, directly from his room of hospitalwith these words:

I’m fine, I took a few days off. I’m not giving up, I’ll be back in the house soon. I created some dynamics with the nurses.

The words spoken by Antonino allowed all the faithful viewers of the program to breathe a sigh of relief. After the news ofexit momentary from the Cinecittà house, in fact, there were many who were apprehensive about the state of health of Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend.

It was Antonino himself who revealed the health problem that has been afflicting him for some time. The hairstylist, in fact, declared that he had one coccyx cyst very annoying. Hence, therefore, the need to undergo hospitalization to assess whether an operation is necessary or not. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out what will happen to Antonino Spinalbese.