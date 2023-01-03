The numbers don’t lie. The number of road deaths in 2022 can be called significant.

The government’s ambition is to halve the number of road deaths by 2030. The EU even has zero road fatalities in 2050 as its ultimate goal. It is to be hoped that policymakers will also realize in time that some goals are utopian. In any case, things are going in the wrong direction for now.

There’s work to be done

Instead of a reduction, the numbers are actually increasing. In 2022, 578 people will have died in traffic in the Netherlands. This is evident from data from Smart Traffic Accident Reporting (STAR). De Telegraaf reported on this this morning. Never before have there been so many road deaths as in 2022. There is work to be done for the government to turn the tide.

In addition to the increasing number of road deaths, there are also more injuries. In 2022 there were 21,457 road injuries. An increase of 3,500 compared to 2021. In addition, there were 10,028 more incidents with material damage, with 75,025 accidents. Due to COVID-19, there were fewer traffic movements in 2021 and therefore less risk of accidents. Nevertheless, it is worrying that over the years, not less, but more incidents are happening.

What is the solution?

The government faces a challenge to reduce the number of road deaths. The simplest, but sometimes quite irritating, measure is to lower the permitted maximum speed. 30 km/h in built-up areas instead of 50 km/h, for example. Or perhaps a lower speed on provincial roads, where 80 km/h is now often the norm. There’s a fine line between patronizing and a really good solution.

Helmet obligation

Vulnerable road users in particular are the victims of accidents. In any case, the government has taken an important measure for 2023. Since 1 January it is mandatory to wear a helmet on a scooter. There is no discussion about that measure. A moped scooter is allowed a maximum of 25 km/h, while you can also reach that speed on an (electric) bicycle. And for the bicycle there is not yet a helmet requirement.

