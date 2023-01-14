Will Antonino Spinalbese return to the house of Big Brother Vip or not? Officially released for surgery, the quarantine of Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner is perhaps lasting a little too long. In the meantime, it is rumored that, to get back into the game, the former hair stylist has asked for a staggering sum!

To the Big Brother VIP a real “mystery” has been created around Antonino Spinalbese. Belen Rodriguez’s ex partner was forced to temporarily leave the house of GF Vip last December 31 to undergo a surgery that had already been scheduled, but the timing for his return in reality they are getting longer (perhaps a little too much according to viewers).

Is there some problem? As reported on Instagram by Amedeo Venza, behind the scenes there are rumors of a dizzying request made by Antonino Spinalbese to production in order to return to the house. We are talking about a screaming cachet!

GF Vip: Antonino dictates the conditions

For his stay in the Canale 5 program, until 31 December, Antonino Spinalbese would have received a weekly salary equal to 7/8 thousand euros. Well, now that it’s out, to be able to get back to the GF Vip, the ex hair-stylist would have raised the demands on the production of the reality show, increasing the cachet.

According to rumors, Antonino Spinalbese would be willing to return to the game, but would only do so on condition that he receives approx 20 thousand euros per week, i.e. more than double of the fee perceived up to now. What was the response of Big Brother VIP? Given that Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner has not yet returned to the house, one might think that the negotiation is still ongoing, given that Antonino Spinalbese he is one of the characters on which Alfonso Signorini has focused the most in this edition.

How will this story end? Viewers anxiously await to know whether or not Antonino Spinalbese will return to the house of GF Vip!