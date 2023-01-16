January 16, 2023 21:30
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said today, Monday, that after several years of consecutive decline, the number of journalists killed around the world rose to 86 from 55 in 2021, which represents an increase of 36%.
More than half of these killings occurred in Latin America and the Caribbean.
“The authorities must redouble their efforts to end these crimes and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable, as indifference is a key factor in this climate of violence,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Ozulay said today. Ozulay added that the number of media workers killed had already decreased from 2018 to 2021, and has now substantially increased again.
The organization, affiliated to the United Nations, stated that the journalists were not killed while performing their work, but while traveling or in their homes. The organization’s report stated that this shows that there is no safe place for journalists, even in their spare time.
Source: dpa
