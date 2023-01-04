Francesco Totti in the crosshairs of anti-money laundering for some suspicious wire transfers

More trouble for Francesco Totti, who, after the private events relating to the divorce with his now ex-wife Ilary Blasi, is now grappling with some suspicious wire transfers that would have ended up in the crosshairs of anti-money laundering.

The newspaper reported the news The truth, which speaks of “suspicious transactions reported by anti-money laundering officers”. According to some checks carried out on the former footballer’s accounts, in fact, important investments in the betting sector would emerge.

The last suspicious operation, dating back to August, concerns a “non-interest bearing loan” of 80 thousand which arrived to a lady residing in Anzio, whose account is jointly held with her daughter, an employee of the Sport and Health company.

On the same day, however, the money would first be transferred to another account jointly held with the woman’s husband, an employee of the Ministry of the Interior and a friend of Totti, to then end up in the man’s personal current account.

According to what was revealed by the Bank of Italy pool, the couple’s suspicious transfers would be several. According to what he always reveals The truthIndeed, the investigators would have reported several transactions between the woman’s current account and that of her husband “coming from companies operating in the online betting sector”.

The spouses, according to the newspaper, questioned by the investigators would not have provided “adequate explanations and justifications” and would have shown “an evasive and non-cooperative attitude”.

The name of Francesco Totti comes into play in 2020: from the analysis of two accounts, five bank checks and a bank transfer made out to the Société financière et d’encaissement (Sfe) based in Monte Carlo for 1.305 million euros come to attention.

Furthermore, another wire transfer of 300 thousand euros “in favor of the United London services limited company, connected with the London casino” and another of 200 thousand “in favor of the Belco company, apparently connected with the Las Vegas casino” is highlighted.

But the suspicious movements that ended up in the crosshairs of the Bank of Italy pool also concern incoming movements, cash withdrawals, transfers in favor of the brother of the ex footballer, Riccardo, and collections for charity on which, according to experts, “strong doubts remain regarding to the actual destination of the money sent to the various international casinos”.

According to the risk managers, Totti would have reported: “I like to bet”.

“These are payments that he makes for his days spent at the Monte Carlo casino as he is passionate about gambling – reads the assessment – ​​The customers in the report are also customers of the subsidiary Fideuram Spa and San Paolo Invest Spa. taken steps to raise the risk profile to a high level”.