The Countess revealed her intention to return to the most spied house in Italy by proposing an unexpected condition to Alfonso Signorini

GF Vip 7, among the possible competitors who will take part in the new edition of the reality show there could be Patrizia De Blanck. The Countess is in fact evaluating the possibility of returning to the most spied-on house in Italy, convinced that she can still give a lot.

Two years after her first participation, the former gieffina seems once again motivated to accept a possible proposed by Alfonso Signorini. In the past the latter, she has shown a great personality within the reality show, so much so that she has been taken up several times because of her ways of doing and her unkind words.

The Countess on several occasions thanks to her charisma could therefore consider a possible return to Big Brother Vip. This was revealed by Patrizia herself in a long interview with weekly New to which, he explained his availability but on one condition only.

GF Vip 7, Patrizia De Blanck ready to return: her condition

The Countess explained in the weekly directed by Riccardo Signoretti that she really thinks about her return to the house of the Big Brother Vip 7. An unexpected statement that could reveal one of the possible competitors that we could see once again within the reality show.

In fact, the latter is ready to return but on one condition: “I’m thinking about it. What scares me the most is being away from my daughter Giada for so long. I know what I would encounter, I am aware of it: it is not a walk in the park “.

Patrizia De Blanck would be willing to return but in the company of his little dog Alien: “I love him madly, so I would suffer to be separated from him for so long ”. Among the many possibilities to see the Countess in reality, there would also be that of a competitor paired with another VIP who for now remains mysterious.

Indiscretion that for now has not been denied or confirmed by Patrizia herself and which could be interesting for Alfonso Signorini. The new edition that will start in October is slowly revealing the various competitors who will enter the house, including the beloved Contessa.