Sebastian Vettel was champion of precocity. Although Max Verstappen has rewritten many records in terms of age, Vettel is still today the youngest poleman and world champion. When Seb made his debut at the wheel of the BMW, it was 2007, Steve Jobs presented the first iPhone, Casey Stoner won the world championship with Ducati, and Kimi Raikkonen with Ferrari. 15 years have passed, a period in which one of the most important palmares in the entire history of Formula 1 took shape, but also a time span in which a boy completed a sporting and human journey becoming champion and man.

The announcement sent today by Vettel via social media (by opening an Instagram channel on purpose) did not take those who know Seb by surprise. That something was changing in his scale of interests had long been known, and the signs were all there. In February 2021 it emerged that he had put his collection of cars up for sale, mostly Ferrari, and the news took by surprise especially those who were aware of the time it had taken Sebastian to complete what was ‘his of him’ collection of him. . “Obviously I love cars – Seb commented to motorsport.com – and I was very excited when I got the chance to buy those cars. But that enthusiasm probably waned a bit over time, and I didn’t really use them much. It was no longer for me ”.

The riders wear helmets and overalls from the first to the last race of their life, and seen from the outside they always look the same. It is an impression, because inside the armor there is a person who changes, who evolves in unpredictable directions. Vettel had the opportunity to stay still in Formula 1, the Aston Martin renewal offer had been on his desk for a few weeks, but he decided it was time to say goodbye to everyone. The reason is not one, of course, but many and different reasons that led Seb to believe it was the right step to take.

Vettel remains a driver, and as such if he had had a competitive vehicle at his disposal we would not be here to comment on his farewell to Formula 1. After the Ferrari experience he married the Aston Martin project, which started with great ambitions but slowly demoted to become a team that is struggling to enter Q2 today. After winning four world titles and fifty-three Grands Prix, it is difficult to find the motivation to try to get back up. There are those who have done it and continue to do so, like Alonso, but unlike Fernando, Vettel in recent years has begun to have reasons of interest outside the paddock, starting with seeing three children grow up.

“What it takes to get back up no longer goes hand in hand with my desire to be a good father and a good husband – underlined Vettel – the energy needed to become one with the car and the team, requires concentration and I commit. My goals have gone from winning races and fighting for championships to watching my children grow, pass on my values, help them get up when they fall, listen to them when they need me ”.

At the end of the season, Formula 1 will greet one of its greatest exponents of all time, and will move forward with the speed that this sport has always had in changing the page. Vettel will leave Formula 1 at the age of 35, and today it seems like a premature farewell, but for those who have lived this sport intensely, sixteen intense seasons bring a lot and require a lot. Mika Hakkinen said enough at 33, Nico Rosberg at 31, confirming that Seb’s choice is not something new.

These are well-considered decisions, which deserve respect, and which do not in the least affect what a driver has achieved on the track. Vettel has won a lot, and he would have liked to win a lot more, especially in his experience in Ferrari. He cashed in on the Scuderia’s decision not to continue the relationship in the spring of 2020, in the midst of the Covid lockdown, and probably something broke already at that moment. He gave himself another opportunity, which brought little, and the only possible decision has arrived. Do more, and Vettel will have much more to do, even without a helmet and suit.