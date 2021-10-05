There is no peace for Soleil Sorge who is attacked by her former friend Iconize who accuses her of having been her accomplice in the staging of the homophobic attack. Let’s see together what the well-known influencer revealed on Instagram.

Soleil Rises is now the absolute protagonist of this edition of Big Brother Vip. The Italian – American it’s been days now in the center of a crawl space unprecedented inside the most spied on house in Italy, attracting antipathies and accusations of all kinds. But yet another accusation comes from a former friend of his, the influencer Iconize.

“It makes me smile that people still think that Miss was the heroine of the day… Too bad she was my accomplice! Of course you are wrong in life, but the truth must always be told. I am fed up that you still pass for the savior of the universe, when you are assured that she was the first to support me and give me directives on how to avoid on television ”. Read also: Barbara d’Urso and Soleil insulted by Iconize: “How disgusting”

L’former suitor of Men and Women denounced, in the course of an interview made by Barbara D’Urso, the fact that his friend Iconize, he was guilty of having concocted a fake homophobic assault to increase its popularity on social networks. After several weeks Iconize himself confessed to the crime previously revealed by his friend.

Soleil in Iconize’s sights

Soleil is now getting used to criticism since in fact he is perpetually at the center of discussions inside the house due to the accusations of racism he has received from his companions.

During the last live broadcast on Monday evening, some of his teammates turned against Alfonso Signorini, to get justice about it Sorge’s claims that she had given “monkeys” to her companions because they yelled too much.

However, according to other competitors, the fury against the girl is dictated by the fact that the young woman is considered very strong from his opponents in the house. Consequently, the immunity that Sonia Bruganelli gave her has aroused more than a bad mood.