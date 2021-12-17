Tonight, December 17, a new episode of Big Brother Vip will be broadcast. New competitors will enter the most spied on house in Italy: who are they? Let’s find out together the previews of today’s live broadcast!

Last Friday Alfonso Signorini he had revealed to the Vpponi of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip that the beloved reality show would last until March. The competitors were thus given the opportunity to decide whether stay in the game or whether to leave the house on 13 December, date on which the initial contract expired.

Although many had announced that they would left the house in the end only the Cipriani has actually left the program and, shortly, the same fate will befall Aldo Montano.

In the meantime, however, new Vippons will cross the famous one tonight Red Door, taking the place of who has left or who, how Alex Belli, was deleted.

GF Vip 6: advances 17 December

Like every Friday, a new episode of the Big Brother Vip, the program led by Alfonso Signorini with Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe in the role of opinion leaders.

According to the advances tonight they should enter the Home three new vipponi, ready to bring new lofts dynamics. Who is it about? As announced in the previous rounds, the new entries will be Eva Grimaldi and Nathalie Caldonazzo; according to someone, then, tonight he could make his entrance too Alessandro Basciano, former suitor of Men and Womenand ed former senator.

In addition to Aldo Montano, who decided to return to Home for the holidays, too Manila Nazzaro could say goodbye to his fellow adventurers, just to pass the Christmas with children and partner.

Space then to the relationship between Manuel and Lucrezia, which seems to have become more and more important. The two, in fact, confessed to love each other and they spent the night in the Love Boat. Many, however, still struggle to believe their story, because the two have done so for a long time push and pull.

In tonight’s episode we will also talk about Soleil, who is really desperate for how things ended up with Alex Belli. Furthermore, the actor could return to the House for one comparison with the vippona.

In short, the episode really promises to be Interesting!