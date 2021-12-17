Despite the incredible developments that the 2021 Formula 1 season has had throughout the year, no one could have imagined that the Williams Canadian would decide the outcome of the world championship duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Nicholas Latifi. The Montreal driver, who finished 17th in the drivers’ standings with just seven points scored during the entire championship, crashed six laps from the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, at the end of a duel with Mick Schumacher’s Haas. This mistake caused the Safety Car to enter the track, setting the stage for the series of events that allowed the Dutch Red Bull to beat Hamilton in the sprint, thus winning his first world title in his career. Latifi also apologized for his mistake, pointing out that he did not want to influence the world battle in any way.

The Canadian driver, who next year in Williams will have Verstappen’s former teammate in Milton Keynes, Alex Albon, as a box mate, was not spared even by some unpleasant messages that appeared on social networks against him. At the end of the race, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner made fun of Latifi’s accident, saying he had guaranteed “a supply of Red Bull for life “. Speaking with the Dutch site De Telegraaf the new world champion Verstappen has instead in solidarity with the colleague, inviting him not to listen to criticism. “If he’s smart, he’ll turn off his phone and ignore it – commented the native of Hasselt – I just hope Nicholas can enjoy his holidays and come back stronger next year “.