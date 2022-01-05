The Popular Party has relied on a United Left councilor to evict the PSOE from the mayor’s office of Begíjar (2,998 inhabitants, Jaén) in the course of a plenary session held this Wednesday where the motion of censure was carried out. The Socialists speak of “historical betrayal of the people of Begíjar” and blame the popular for using the support of a defected councilor, who at the beginning of the mandate supported the PSOE and who now, after the motion, has been expelled from the United Left.

Eufrasia María Martínez, who in the last municipal elections was number four on the PP list, has become the first mayor of Begíjar to replace the socialist Diego Soriano. Popular (who were the most voted list) and Socialists have five councilors each in the plenary session, so the support of the only IU mayor was decisive. Sonia Muñoz made an agreement with the PSOE after the 2019 elections, but in August of this year she decided to leave the municipal government due to the strong disagreements she had with the former mayor.

The PP has justified the motion of censure in the “situation of political instability” that the municipality is experiencing. The president of the popular of Jaén, Erik Domínguez, has defended the legality of the motion and denies that his party has breached the anti-transfuguism pact since when the motion of censure was presented, the mayor Sonia Muñoz was still in the United Left. Of course, Domínguez has admitted that it is an unnatural motion after indicating that “it is a pact that could be understood as Rare avis”. However, in the last 20 years, PP and IU have materialized similar pacts in other municipalities of Jaén, such as the cases of Pegalajar, Orcera and Jodar.

The outgoing mayor of Begíjar, the socialist Diego Soriano, has called it a “scandal” that the PP has had the support of a “turncoat” councilor to support an “unnatural” alliance. “The City Council of Begíjar has been the scene this Wednesday of a historical betrayal of our people; This pact violates the will of the majority of the residents of Begíjar, who chose a left-wing management at the polls in the last municipal elections of 2019, ″ has criticized the former mayor of this Jaen town. For his part, the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Jaén, Jacinto Viedma, has described this alliance as an “unnatural outrage”.

Socialists also wonder “what kind of dark and unspeakable agreements” will have acquired the five councilors of the PP with the defending councilor to complete this motion of censure and “disrupt a process in process, in full maturity, which has had a common denominator: the good of the Begijenses ”.