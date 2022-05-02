Getafe

The away victory against Celta (0-2), Getafe’s first of the entire season, served to take a giant step towards a permanence that touches the tips of the fingers. There are four points that lead to Granada, third from last with 31, and that is why today’s duel against their team seems so important. The rival in front of them has superb quality and comes in high spirits, but fatigue after the cup final and subsequent celebration can take its toll. As a handicap for Quique Sánchez Flores, Cuenca’s loss in defense.

Ace to follow: Borja Mayoral. His brace against Celta served to break Getafe’s winless streak away from home. He gets along wonderfully with Ünal, becoming the second top scorer after the Turk.